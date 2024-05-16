Suspect arrested after Fairlane mall parking lot shooting

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of Dearborn's Fairlane Town Center on Tuesday night.

Police said the shooter, a 25-year-old Westland resident, shot a 25-year-old Canton resident in the parking lot of the mall just before midnight. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they found numerous spent shell casings. After speaking with witnesses, they were able to track down the shooter and arrest them on Wednesday. They are not being identified until they are charged.

"Gun violence has not and will not ever be tolerated in Dearborn. While we are thankful that there is no further threat to our community as a result of this incident, it is unacceptable that this reckless and dangerous activity occurred within Dearborn city limits in the first place. I am grateful to our officers for their quick response and investigation that led to the apprehension of the alleged shooter," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.