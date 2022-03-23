Eastern Market Brewing celebrating release of With Her beer that benefits homeless, at-risk girls and women

article

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s newest release benefits homeless and at-risk girls and women in Detroit.

The brewery will celebrate the release of With Her during a party Friday.

With Her was brewed with the help of Fermenta, the Southeast Michigan Pink Boots Society, and Detroit Girls Pint Out on International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day.

Proceeds from the hazy pale ale will benefit Alternatives For Girls. The nonprofit provides support, shelter, and other resources to women and girls in need.

The release party that starts at 4 p.m. Friday includes food from Egg Roll Diva and Dooped Donuts from 5-9 p.m., and music from DJ Nouveau from 6-9 p.m.

Artist Maxine McCrann will also be selling riso prints and shirts, with proceeds benefiting Alternatives for Girls.