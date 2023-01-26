Eastern Market Brewing releasing 2 paczki beers for Fat Tuesday

article

Detroit's Eastern Market Brewing's Paczki Beer returns this year, this time with two flavors – raspberry and blueberry.

"This is the third year in a row that we’ve doubled production, and we still anticipate selling out. Our 2023 version of Paczki Beer is at another level with a second flavor and redesigned labels, plus real vanilla cream and 42.5 lbs of real fruit per barrel of beer. Kudos to our entire team for making something great, even better," said Pauline Knighton-Prueter VP of Sales & Marketing at EMBC.

Pubic pre-orders for the beer start at noon Feb. 1, while Elephant Parade members will have access at noon the day before. Beer will be available for pickup at the taproom in Eastern Market from February 2-17.

(Photo: EMBC)

The beer will also hit shelves in mixed four-packs next week and will be on tap at some venues around Metro Detroit.

EMBC is also hosting a Paczki Block Party on February 18 in partnership with Detroit City Distillery. Activities include a paczki-eating contest, live music from John Stevens’ Polka Band, plus pierogi from Eastern Market’s famous Pietrzyk Perogies.