Lions tailgate shooting: Family of victim suing Eastern Market, attorney says

The Brief The family of shooting victim Rayshawn Palmer is suing three companies involved in the location. On Wednesday, Morgan and Morgan Law Firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family. Their goal is to bring the family justice.



The family of the man who was shot dead during a Detroit Lions tailgate in 2024 took steps towards justice on Wednesday.

They filed a lawsuit against Eastern Market and two other companies they believe should be held accountable.

Big picture view:

Rayshawn Palmer's family continues to mourn his loss. In 2024, on Sept. 15, the 40-year-old was shot and killed while trying to de-escalate a fight that broke out during a Lions tailgating event at the Eastern Market.

David Stechow is one of the family's attorneys.

"We’re a few weeks away from his birthday. We’re almost on the one-year anniversary of this event," said Stechow. "So you can only imagine what they’re going through at this time. Here’s a man with 6 children that have all been affected greatly by the loss of their father."

Investigators say the two men fought and pulled guns on one another, but Palmer was shot. Wayne County prosecutors decided not to charge anyone, claiming self-defense.

However, Palmer's family had other plans. On Wednesday, Morgan and Morgan Law Firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family.

Dig deeper:

Three companies are being sued:

Eastern Market Corporation

Bullseye Event Group LLC

Shield Security Consultants and Protection Services LLC

"It’s the Eastern Market property, their premises. They’re the ones that owe a duty to everyone on their property to provide a safe environment for them," Stechow said. "Bullseye was involved in hosting the event."

‘Shield Security’ they say, was the company hired for security.

What they're saying:

Attorneys Stechow and Michael Hanna say had there been more security personnel, a fight might not have broken out.

"Based on our investigation, one security officer that was notified that this fight was taking place never actually engaged to try and break up the fight or stop the fight," said Stechow.

Their goal is to bring the family justice.

"He should be today, and we shouldn’t be here talking to you. But here we are," Hanna said.

FOX 2 reached out to the three companies and has not heard back from either of them.

Eastern Market says they will not make a comment at this time as it is a legal matter.