Eastern Michigan University gives female inmates a second chance in education

The Brief Female inmates were given a second chance in education thanks to Eastern Michigan University.



It was a second chance for female inmates in a state prison as Eastern Michigan University is providing a dozen women with an opportunity for a future very different from their past.

Big picture view:

Morgan Rowley has been an inmate at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility for nine years, and on Thursday, she added a college graduate to her title.

Twelve graduates in total received their diplomas for bachelor's degrees through Eastern Michigan University, led by Director Meghan Lechner. She says the curriculum here is the same as it would be on EMU’s campus.

"These women are deeply passionate about learning. They want to be here; most of them have read the textbook cover to cover twice before class has even started," said Rowley.

Dig deeper:

Inmates at the facility are imprisoned for non-violent crimes all the way to the most serious, with some getting another chance.

"I fundamentally believe that education is a basic human right, and we owe it to them to be in this space and help them become the best versions of themselves, to come back into the world and become our neighbors," said Rowley.

"It’s going to open up so many doors for me. It’s going to give me a career, and my EMU family supports me. They’re going to be standing on the other side of the gate when I get out," said Morgan.

What's next:

The program is funded through grants and even private donors. As funding allows, the hope is to continue getting incarcerated women through the bachelor's degree program.