Expand / Collapse search

Eastern Michigan University police seek suspects after 2 catalytic converters stolen in Ypsilanti

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastern Michigan University police are investigating after two catalytic converters were stolen from the Ypsilanti campus in a week.

Police posted a photo of a suspect vehicle Wednesday, a white 2004 four-door Cadillac car with two males inside.

The catalytic converters were both stolen from a Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-487-1222.