Eastern Michigan University police seek suspects after 2 catalytic converters stolen in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastern Michigan University police are investigating after two catalytic converters were stolen from the Ypsilanti campus in a week.
Police posted a photo of a suspect vehicle Wednesday, a white 2004 four-door Cadillac car with two males inside.
The catalytic converters were both stolen from a Toyota Prius.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-487-1222.
