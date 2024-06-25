Eastpointe drive-by suspects arrested after brief standoff in Casco Township

Two suspects connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested by Eastpointe police in Casco Township early Tuesday morning.

In the early hours investigators learned a man believed to be involved in the shooting was headed toward Americana Estates in Casco. After responding police say the man was seen carrying a rifle with a second male exiting their vehicle.

Both men retreated into the home, police say, while the woman with them stayed outside to speak to authorities.

Negotiations were attempted by police and "less lethal tactics" were used but did not work with getting the suspects out.

"Additional less lethal tactics were used and the males surrendered to law enforcement without incident," Eastpointe police said in a release.

Participating police units included deputies, K9 Brock, the St. Clair County Special Response Team, Port Huron SRT, Macomb County deputies, and Richmond police.

There were no injuries reported and both men are in custody.

