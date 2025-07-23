Eastpointe family's car gets stolen, found 2 years later, then impounded again

The Brief A stolen car that was found by police and returned to an Eastpointe family was impounded again. The family who owned the car said they could not get any answers, fearing they may be stuck with another massive bill. Eastpointe police say they are working on getting the car back.



A stolen car in Eastpointe was finally returned to its owner after two years, but it has since been impounded for the second time.

Big picture view:

The family who owned the car said they could not get any answers, fearing they may be struck with another massive bill just to get the car back. They also believe confusion between police agencies and the tow yard has left them in limbo, so FOX 2 decided to step in.

Constance Weatherspoon said her son's car was stolen from Madison Heights two years prior, and it was not until April 2025 when he got the call that his car was found, sitting in a Detroit tow yard.

"What I’m thinking is they been found it, but they didn’t call him right away," Weatherspoon said. "He bought parts for it because, you know, he planned on fixing it up. You know, getting it back like it was before it was stolen."

Dig deeper:

Unfortunately, a few days and thousands of dollars later, Eastpointe Code Enforcement showed up at Constance's home, and towed her son's car, taking it back to an impound lot.

With no call backs or explanation, Constance reached out to FOX 2.

What we found was the car did not have a public VIN number and still appeared stolen in records.

Police stated that the original one was scrapped, and the car was never processed for a new legitimate VIN. They later said they are waiting for an appointed National Insurance Crime Bureau investigator to identify the car.

What they're saying:

They sent a statement warning others, saying:

"If purchasing a vehicle or retrieving one from a tow yard please ensure that there is a public VIN displayed under the vehicle windshield."

"If there is no VIN ask the tow company for proper documentation in order to register the vehicle and obtain a replacement VIN from the Secretary Of State."

Eastpointe police say they are working to get Constance's son's car back by the end of the week.

On the other hand, she worries he will be on the hook for tow and impound fees once again.