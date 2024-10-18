Eastpointe High School security guard charged after having sex with student
article
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A security guard at Eastpointe High School is facing charges for having sex with a student.
Darieon Craig Lamar Webster, 26, of Detroit, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly had sex with a girl who attends the school on Tuesday.
"This is a serious breach of trust and responsibility. When someone in a position of authority abuses that trust, it harms not only the victim but the entire community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.
His bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety.