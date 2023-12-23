Eastpointe man confesses to shooting stepson after barricaded incident, police say

Eastpointe Police took a barricaded suspect into custody after he shot his stepson around midnight Friday.

The Eastpointe Police Department says they received a call just before 11 p.m. from a woman screaming "He killed my baby."

Officers responded to the 22000 block of Lambrecht Ave and saw a Black man standing over a Black woman in the front yard. When officers tried to approach the man, he ran into the house.

The woman told police her husband shot her 50-year-old son multiple times and that he was still inside the home with her armed husband.

Eastpointe Police, St. Clair Shores Police and Roseville Police established a perimeter around the home. Eastpointe Police Detectives Bureau and Special Investigation Unit were called to assist at the scene.

Detectives were able to communicate with the suspect, who repeatedly told them he would come outside but never did. Detectives figured out where the victim was lying and could hear him breathing heavily, police say.

Police forced entry into the home and immediately took the victim out and into an awaiting ambulance. The suspect was later found upstairs and immediately surrendered to police where he was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to St. John's Hospital and was last listed to be in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest and upper torso.

The suspect was taken to the Eastpointe Police Department where he was interviewed by Detectives. The suspect later confessed to shooting his stepson, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Showers at (586)445-5100 x 1028 or D/Sgt. Ignace at (586)445-5100 x 1038.