Port Huron police investigate organs discovered in hospital parking lot

Port Huron police are currently investigating an unusual incident after unidentified organs were found in the parking lot of the Lake Huron Medical Center.

Officers responded to a report on Wednesday regarding the discovery of these organs.

The St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office collected the organs for further analysis, and investigators reviewed security camera footage to determine how the organs ended up in the parking lot.

Port Huron police received a call from a woman who explained that she had visited the hospital for a doctor's appointment. The woman revealed that one of her relatives, who works at a local butcher shop, obtained the animal organs and placed them on her vehicle in the parking lot.

The woman said that the organs were cleaned off her vehicle and onto the parking lot before she drove away after her appointment.

Police are currently waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner's office to determine whether the discovered organs are indeed of animal origin.