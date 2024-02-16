Eastpointe man arrested as 7 guns, crack, fentanyl are seized

article

A 29-year-old Eastpointe man was arrested for allegedly dealing large amounts of cocaine and oxycodone in Macomb and Wayne counties Thursday.

Zerrell Archie was arrested by a host of Macomb County Sheriff's Department teams and state police after two search warrants were conducted at locations in Detroit and Eastpointe.

The following property was seized:

• Approximately 8 grams of crack cocaine

• 117 suspected fentanyl pills

• $1,033.00 in cash

• Mushrooms (psilocybin)

• Two rifles

• Five handguns

• Multiple loaded gun magazines and multiple boxes of ammunition

• Scales and packaging material

• Dodge Ram.

Most of the firearms that were seized were loaded and unsecured. These were recovered from a property with five children, ages 14 years to 11 months. The firearms were throughout the property and easily accessible by the children.

Archie was taken into custody without incident and was lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

He was arraigned today in Eastpointe District Court on charges of:

• Controlled Substance - Delivery/manufacture of cocaine – 20-year felony

• Controlled Substance - Delivery/manufacture oxycodone – five-year felony

• Felony firearm – two-year felony

• Controlled Substance - Possession psilocybin (mushrooms) – 1-year misdemeanor

• Child abuse – 4th Degree – 1-year misdemeanor.

Archie's bond was set at $75,000, 10% cash/surety.

