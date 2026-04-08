Eastpointe man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing

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The Brief An Eastpointe man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder. Nico Trevon Nettles fatally stabbed a Detroit man last May after an argument escalated. Rashid Aliakbar was stabbed in the upper chest and died at the hospital.



An Eastpointe man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for his role in a fatal stabbing last May.

The backstory:

Nico Trevon Nettles fatally stabbed a Detroit man inside a house in Eastpointe after an argument escalated.

On Monday, at a pretrial conference before Macomb County Circuit Court, Nettles pleaded no contest as charged. Nettles will be sentenced on Thursday, June 4.

Nettles, 27, killed Rashid Aliakbar on May 12 by fatally stabbing him in the upper chest with a knife.

Police arrived and tried to save him, while medical first responders transported him to a nearby hospital where he died.

According to state law, second-degree murder sentences can be for any term of years up to life, due to the discretion of the court.

"While today’s plea marks a step toward resolution, it does not change the tragic reality that a young man has lost his life," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "In the wake of this unjustified violence, two young lives—and the families who loved them—have been irrevocably impacted.

"Our office remains steadfast in its commitment to pursuing justice for victims and holding those responsible fully accountable."