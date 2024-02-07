Eastpointe man sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed motorcyclist

article

A 42-year-old Eastpointe man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a motorcyclist and critically injured his passenger.

Eric Compton was sentenced in Macomb County court after a three-day jury trial for the crash that occurred on Aug. 15, 2021 when he was driving drunk at the time.

He was convicted of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol concentration causing death with a prior conviction - a 20-year felony - and operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury with a prior conviction, a 10-year felony.

Compton was sentenced as a habitual third offender. In 2015 Compton was convicted of operating with a high BAC and in 2016 he had weapons - ammunition- possession by felon.

The fatal crash took place at the intersection of Holland and Rosalind, when Compton disregarded a stop sign, hitting the side of the bike, killing the 64-year-old driver and injuring the 58-year-old passenger.

Police said that Compton momentarily fled the scene in another vehicle that was following him, without rendering aid to the victims. Officers arrested him shortly thereafter.