Eastpointe man who murdered mother, dumped body in drain to be sentenced Thursday

article

An Eastpointe man who killed his mother and then dumped her body in a storm drain near her home last year is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning.

Authorities said the victim, Samantha Guinther, contacted her son, Justin Jackson, in June 2023 because she was concerned for the safety of his children. Jackson then stabbed Guinther to death on June 18, 2023, and dumped her body in a storm drain at Erin Park, a condominium complex in Eastpointe.

Guinther was reported missing in September, and it remained an open missing persons case until residents in Erin Park smelled something off, leading to the discovery of her body in a drain in October 2023.

Related article

After Guinther's body was found, Jackson, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and lying to a peace officer. He was also charged in a separate case for possessing drugs.

Jackson pleaded no contest to the charges stemming from the murder. His plea deal includes a sentencing agreement of 23-38 years in prison. Also, as a result of the plea, the drug case will be dropped.