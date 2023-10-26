Missing persons case shifts to possible murder investigation after body found in Eastpointe drain

Months after Samantha Guinther disappeared, the case is now being treated as a homicide after police believe her body was found in a storm drain in Eastpointe.

Guinther was reported missing in September, though she was last seen in June. On Wednesday, a body suspected to be the 47-year-old was discovered in a drain near her home in Erin Park Community Housing.

Samantha Guinther, 47, was reported missing in June from her home in Eastpointe. Wednesday, authorities said they found a body near her last known address.

People living near the area said they could smell something was off, but couldn't place it.

The discovery was made shortly after police searched her home and arrested two people. It isn't clear who these people are or what their connection to Guinther is.

Police said they still need to positively confirm the body is Guinther, but believe it is her.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her funeral.