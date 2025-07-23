article

The Brief A judge ordered a mental health evaluation for the woman charged in the murder of her McDonald's coworker. Afeni Muhammad is accused of stabbing a 39-year-old mother of six to death in July. She was held on $250 million bond after the stabbing in Eastpointe.



The 26-year-old woman charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her manager at an Eastpointe McDonald's to death earlier in July will undergo a mental health evaluation.

A judge made the order during Afeni Muhammad's probable cause conference - her first court appearance since she was arraigned on felony charges.

Big picture view:

Muhammad will receive a mental health evaluation before her case can resume.

Her defense attorney requested a test from the judge over the objections of Muhammad. He cited interactions with her and his reading of the police report for reasons why.

The judge set a hearing to review the case on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

The backstory:

On June 10, police were called to the McDonald's location in Eastpointe for reports of a stabbing.

Before the 911 call came in, Muhammad had been dismissed from work by her manager Jennifer Harris, later returning to the restaurant with a kitchen knife.

While wearing a mask, she entered the business and stabbed Harris several times. The victim later died from her injuries at the hospital.

After stabbing the victim, Muhammad attempted to flee the location but was stopped by a customer. The individual detained Muhammad until police arrived.

A day later, she was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

