Eastpointe mom says prosecution didn't fight for her son's memory in treatment of murder suspect

When Erica Madison's son, Aaron Green, was shot and killed at a gas station in Eastpointe during a bad drug deal, the suspect was arrested and charged. But soon after, he was released on a $50,000 bond and now she feels the prosecuting attorney isn't doing enough.

Erica remembers her son as a fun and silly person to be around. But that ended in August when he was killed at a Speedway gas station in Eastpointe during a drug deal that went bad.

"It was a marijuana transaction and, for whatever reason, something went wrong and he got shot in the back trying to get out of the car," she said.

The death of the 21-year-old father of twins was hard enough on Erica but she says she's confused by how the suspect is beind handled.

"His lawyer asked for it to be lowered to 10% which is $50,000 cause his family had $50,000 to pay a bail bondsmen," she said.

The suspect has been identified as Maher Zuhairi and is facing two charges including second-degree homicide.

The judge at the 38th District Court can't comment on pending litigation but the court administrator confirms there was a motion by the suspect's attorney to lower the bond which was granted under the condition that the defendant wear a GPS tracking monitor and he can only leave his home to go to court or see his attorney.

Erica says the prosecutor's office didn't do enough to make sure her son gets justice,

"The prosecutor didn't speak up for my son the fact that he was shot in the back is saying that he was trying to get away from whatever was going on," she said.

This grieving mom also believes the defendant could be a flight risk, saying she doesn't believe he's from the U.S.

FOX 2 reached out to the prosecutor's office and Zuhairi's attorney but did not receive a response.

"I'm not going to stop until I figure this out. It don't matter what happened, who was right or wrong, that guy had an option to not do that over some stupid weed," Erica said.