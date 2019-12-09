Eastpointe police: 2 people shot inside car on Tuscany Street; neighbors describe multiple gunshots

Eastpointe police are still trying to figure out what happened on Tuscany Street where it all started.

There was a car parked in a driveway with people inside who were shot. One of the victims was found inside, and the other victim made his way to the next street and knocked on the door for help.

Police are still looking for that shooter. Just before 7 p.m. Monday the chaos started in Eastpointe on Tuscany Road near Nine Mile.

"What I heard was pow pow pow," said a neighbor.

Neighbors described a window rattling sound, but that's not all they heard.

"Then that second round started and I told my grandkids to hit the floor," said a neighbor.

"I heard a woman in distress yelling and I go out front and see cop cars flying by," another man said.

Eastpointe police say there were two people shot. a woman and a man.



On Tuscany a white car had bullet holes in the side. investigators marked many more casings in on the ground.



The passenger door was left open as police looked for other stray bullet holes on the neighbor’s home. Less than a block away on Britney Street another home roped off.

Police took crime scene photos inside the doorway. One woman who was inside says a man came up banging on the door frantic for help, claiming he had been shot and didn’t want to go back outside.

Neighbors say EMS took him away from the home on the stretcher. At last check both victims were taken to the hospital.



There is no word on their conditions. As for the shooter police did use k9 and the help of Michigan State Police and the search for him continues at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.