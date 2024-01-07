Eastpointe police find 60 shell casings during shooting investigation, 1 injured

Eastpointe police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 PM in the area of Kelly and 9 Mile.

"It was a block down the street. It was insane, it sounded like a fricking war zone," said Eric Novotny, surveillance video captured gunfire audio.

Eastpointe police say they found more than 60 shell casings of several different kinds of weapons.

Investigators say one victim with multiple gunshots was taken to an area hospital by a family member — but that victim is not cooperating with police.

Authorities located a white Ford Explorer on Kelly that had been shot up, but the driver and the passengers had taken off.

"First thing we did was go check - we have 2 girls, and we went and checked and made sure nothing came in - they were still asleep - luckily this end of the block we’re fine but still very scary," Eric said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Eastpointe police.

