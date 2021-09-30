Eastpointe police investigating first murder of 2021 after man killed in basement

Eastpointe police are investigating the city's first murder this year after someone killed a man in his basement.

Police were called to the 24000 block of Ridgecroft around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity on Ridgecroft on Tuesday night is asked to call 586-445-5100, ext. 1028 and report it to police.