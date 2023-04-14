Eastpointe police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who may be headed to Ohio with unknown 26-year-old

article

Eastpointe police are looking for a missing girl who left a note suggesting she was leaving the state with a 26-year-old.

Police said Aaliyah Laurry, 13, ran away from her father's home in the 22800 block of Grove Avenue after an argument Wednesday. Her father reported her missing the next day.

She did not attend class at Kelly Middle School on Thursday.

Laurry left a note indicating she may be on her way to Ohio with an unknown person named Vallery.

Police would like to speak to Laurry to make sure she is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-445-5100