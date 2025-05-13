Eastpointe stabbing leaves woman's boyfriend dead, another arrested

The Brief A man is dead and another was arrested after an alleged stabbing at an Eastpointe home. On Monday, on Toefer near Lambreckt and 9 Mile, police were called out to find a man stabbed in the chest. Police say the incident involved two men with ties to the same woman.



What they're saying:

A domestic situation in Eastpointe that left one man dead and another man in custody both had ties to the same woman, according to police. On Monday at 8 p.m. on Toefer near Lambreckt and 9 Mile, Eastpointe police officers were called out to find a man stabbed in the chest.

"The male that came over to the house is the new boyfriend of the female that lived at the residence," said Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines.

The new boyfriend was a 28-year-old from Detroit. He had a one-month-old child with the woman in the home.

He died on the way to the hospital.

"The male that lived in the basement, he is the one that ended up stabbing the boyfriend that had come over the house," Haines said.

The old boyfriend is a 26-year-old who was living in the woman’s basement and have two kids together.

He is now in police custody.

"There was some kind of verbal altercation that started between him and the new boyfriend that had come over. Both males appear to have children in common with a female that lives in the house and from there it got out of hand- and one of them was stabbed," Haines said.

Dig deeper:

The chief says that the 26-year-old woman is being cooperative in the investigation. Meanwhile, the chief also had some advice for those who may end up in a similar dispute.

"Walk away, find somebody else that could mediate, or call us. We're more than happy to come out to the residence and take care of a situation and separate people before something like this turns into a tragedy," Haines said.

As soon as the paperwork is complete, the case will be reviewed by the prosecutor for what will likely end up being criminal charges.