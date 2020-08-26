Eastpointe teen that went missing found safe, city fire department confirms
EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police say a 13-year-old with autism was found after he went missing Tuesday evening, just before 5 p.m.
The news was confirmed by the Eastpointe Fire Department Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement is working to find out what happened.
Marquise Tolbert originally went missing after he got into a black pickup truck on Pleasant Avenue yesterday.
His family doesn't know anyone with that style truck.