Eastpointe teen that went missing found safe, city fire department confirms

Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police say a 13-year-old with autism was found after he went missing Tuesday evening, just before 5 p.m.

The news was confirmed by the Eastpointe Fire Department Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement is working to find out what happened. 

Marquise Tolbert originally went missing after he got into a black pickup truck on Pleasant Avenue yesterday.

His family doesn't know anyone with that style truck.