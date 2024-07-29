Eastpointe woman found dead, family says she was in abusive relationship

An Eastpointe woman is dead - and now the victim’s family wants answers

The mother of 43-year-old victim April Kolson is heartbroken.

"She changed over the past few years she was always stringed willed and sound independent,"

"Devastating - (it's) nothing any parent wants to hear, " said her mother.

The news delivered came after police were contacted by April’s husband Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. telling police his wife was found deceased inside their Eastpointe home.

"You don’t want to outlive your children," she said.



April’s husband was taken into into custody on suspicion of foul play. Her mom says her daughter was allegedly in an abusive relationship and that April's son left the home because of it.

"He left and went and went and stayed with his dad months ago," April's mother said.

Those who live in the neighborhood say they were often concerned about April’s well-being.

Eastpointe police have confirmed to FOX 2 that they have been to the home in the past.

"I called them, my boyfriend called them, neighbors called them - they were loud," her mother said. "All the windows smashed on the inside, it was a rough life for her."

Family members of April’s husband going to the home Monday afternoon to leave a memorial for her.

"I just wanted to come and put some flowers and candles and pray for her," the neighbor said. "This is what we all feel what is your reaction that your nephew is now behind bars.

"He’s gone. They’re both gone, both families are hurting."

Police are calling the case an open death investigation and are waiting on the medical examiner’s office to provide the cause and manner of April’s death.

Investigators also say the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if they will be any charges.

But for now, April’s mom says she needs answers.

"Tell me something don’t just look at me and say it’s an active investigation," she said.

If you or a loved one is in an abusive relationship, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233. You can find the website HERE or text BEGIN to 88788.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-866-VOICEDV and is available 24/7/365. You may also text 877-861-0222. Go here for the website.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or online at rainn.org