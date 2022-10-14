Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open

All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.

Police later said the woman had been shot at least once.

The victim's identity is unknown and police are investigating to determine if the woman died at the scene or somewhere else.

Authorities had originally believed she walked down the embankment and was hit by a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who might have been in the area at that time to call police and are also asking for anyone who possibly had a dashboard camera running to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Metro North MSP Post at 248-584-5740.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just before 8:15 a.m.

