Taking a look at some of the hottest homes on the market, the most sought-after real estate has everything a homeowner would want: three-and-a-half bathrooms, four bedrooms, and an open-concept living room.

And don't forget the ornate fireplace, a kitchen with an island, and a beautiful patio that looks even better on a perfect summer day.

The cost of all of this? Likely out of the price range of those most interested in finding a home to buy: millennials hoping to be done renting and finally start building equity.

"Millennial buyers make up the largest group of home buyers right now. It’s 38%," said Paul Wolfert of Century 21 Row.

Often times, it's interest rates that come up the most. Since spiking in 2023 following historic lows at the onset of the pandemic, the price of buying a home is out of reach for many ready to make the purchase.

"Every single conversation I have, people ask me what I think is going to happen with interest rates and if I had a crystal ball, I'd still say ‘I probably don’t know,'" Wolfert said.

Buying a home may be the single biggest investment someone can make. But it's also part of a much larger conversation that young people and young voters claim is the issue they care most about: inflation and the economy.

And that's not only reflected in Wolfert's job.

"What we saw was the overwhelming majority indicated that the cost of living and inflation was the most motivating issue in this upcoming election," said Jira Smith.

Smith works as director of outreach at Generation Lab, a polling firm that surveys young voters. In an early July poll they did for U.S. News following the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, they asked 2,040 respondents ages 18-34 from seven battleground states about the issues they are thinking about the most when considering their vote for president.

At the top was the cost of living, followed by access to abortion, gun violence, climate, and immigration.

An issue that wasn't selling young voters? The state of democracy and trust in government.

"I think it’s too abstract for young people right now. What they’re feeling is I can’t go out to the movies anymore. My groceries are costing a lot. Going out to eat is tough," said Smith.

The election landscape has changed a lot since the poll was done, including a reshuffling of the ticket and a vice presidential candidate in JD Vance.

When he was the Democrat's choice, the Biden campaign's messaging about protecting democracy wasn't resonating with young voters the same way kitchen table issues were. Despite stereotypes that young voters are more motivated by social justice concerns, it's reproductive rights, gun violence, and the economy that are the most important to them.

For politicians paying attention to young people, Smith offered one more data point that would be worth paying attention to: voter's minds are not made up yet.

About 50% of that demographic remains completely uncommitted. That figure is higher among voters of color, she said.

"It's interesting there's still a lot of time and space for these candidates to hone their messages to young people and take into account the polling of what people are saying," she said.