Ecorse High School assistant principal arrested for sex crimes involving relative

An assistant principal at Ecorse High School was arrested at the school on Monday, FOX 2 has learned, on sex crimes related to a case that is roughly eight years old.

Melven Conway, the assistant principal at Ecorse High School was arrested at the school Monday morning on criminal sexual conduct charges. The crimes allegedly happened about eight years ago and involved a relative of Conway who was 10 years old at the time.

The 45-year-old assistant principal was arrested by Detroit Police with assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff.

Superintendent Dr. Josha Talison released a statement to FOX 2 regarding Conway's arrest.

"The Ecorse School District has been made aware of the arrest of Assistant Principal Melven Conway. We are going to work collaboratively with all law enforcement agencies involved as this investigation continues. As always, the security of our students and staff is our number one priority," Talison wrote.

FOX 2 is working to learn more about Conway, including his background which includes an arrest in 2007 where he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment. Check back to this page for more information.

Advertisement