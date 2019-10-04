Ecorse house raided for drugs sales, overdoses and prostitution

A team from Michigan State Police raided a home in Ecorse after getting numerous reports of drugs, overdoses and prostitution.

When police entered the home on High Street, we're told 13 people were inside the home, which was approximately 1,000 square feet.

MSP says several people inside showed signs of overdosing, and Narcan had to be administered to one person.

Meanwhile, police also found crack cocaine and heroin packaged for sale.

The homeowner was arrested on other felony warrants and additional charges are pending.