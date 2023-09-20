Ecorse student murdered in Detroit • City bans pit bulls after attack • Latest on the UAW strike

Students at Ecorse High School are mourning after a classmate was murdered in Detroit.

Darnell Kemp was shot and killed while at a stop light Monday night at Outer Drive and Fort in Southwest Detroit.

Investigators say a car pulled up, and a gunman fired into the car Kemp was in, hitting him multiple times. He later died at the hospital. Ecorse police say this shooting could be related to one in their city off 12th Street reported just minutes before Kemp was shot.

Kemp, who was a star athlete at the school, is now being remembered for being a humble and talented person.

"He was a bright spot that you knew was going to do something great and take Ecorse with him," said Dr. Josha Talison, superintendent of Ecorse Public Schools. "I consider all the students in the district my children, so I feel like one of my personal children has been taken away over something senseless."

Featured article

City bans pit bulls

The Grosse Pointe Shores City Council narrowly voted to ban pit bulls on Tuesday night.

A small dog was attacked by a pit bull and had to have its leg amputated over the summer. That attack prompted a proposed ban.

With people on both sides of the issue fired up and sharing their thoughts at the council meeting, the council voted 4-3 on the ban.

"The rate of fatal dog attacks in the United States has doubled over the last three years and then looking at dog bite fatalities, the pit bull is a breed responsible for most fatal attacks," one man said.

A woman who said she is a vet tech said most of the vicious dogs she sees are not pits.

"I'm a licensed vet tech, I've been in the field for over 10 years and I have been faced with many vicious animals in my years and majority have not been pit bulls," she said.

This ban will not apply to people who already have pit bulls that are registered in the city.

Featured article

UAW strike enters day 6

UAW President Shawn Fain posted a not-so-subtle message to automakers Tuesday night: a clip of Samuel L. Jackson saying, "Tick tock, (expletive)."

The Big Three has until noon Friday to make "serious progress" in union contract negotiations or more workers will be called on to strike.

Since the expiration of contracts last Thursday night, Stellantis and Ford have both presented slightly increased offers to the union – but the UAW is still not agreeing to terms.

Fain will provide a negotiation update at 10 a.m. Friday ahead of the progress deadline.

Featured article

2 Detroit officers on admin duty after rough arrest video

Detroit police say two officers have been placed on administrative duty as it investigates an arrest made on the city's east after a man was seen trying to get into a vehicle Monday.

Deputy Chief Melissa Gardner said Tuesday afternoon that the department was investigating the incident, which included a man wrestling with police in the area of State Fair near Gratiot. Video posted online showed several individuals shouting at the officers and at times grappling with them.

At one point, an officer could be seen with his weapon drawn. It was pointed at the ground in a low ready position, Gardner said.

"We have obtained all bodyworn cameras for review," she said. "We will continue to be transparent with the community."

Larry Morrison, the 34-year-old man seen in the video, is no longer in custody.

Morrison's family members say it was an unjust arrest.

"(It started) with an issue to where my cousin locked himself outside of his car as far as his keys being in the car," said Denzel Williams. "My auntie is the owner of this house."

Featured article

Teens shoot man during weed robbery

A shooting last week in Warren was over a weed deal that led to a robbery, police said.

Four students at Warren Woods Tower High School were arrested at the school for last week's shooting that sent a high school and community college into lockdown and ended with the victim paralyzed from the neck down.

"The investigation further shows the victim is known to sell marijuana in the area. We believe this was also a factor in the well-planned robbery attempt," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Dwyer said a search warrant connected to the shooting turned up five firearms.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

There's a chance for rain on Wednesday, but it won't be a washout.

What else we're watching

Biden urges world leaders at UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine 'be carved up'

President Joe Biden made his case before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the world must remain united in defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, warning that no nation can be secure if "we allow Ukraine to be carved up" as he tries to rally support for Kyiv's effort to repel a nearly 19-month-old Russian invasion that has no end in sight.

The U.S. president called on world leaders to not let support for Ukraine diminish, arguing that Russia is counting on countries to grow tired of prolonged conflict in Kyiv which will "allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence." Russia alone is standing in the way of a resolution, Biden argued, saying that Moscow's price for peace was "Ukraine’s capitulation, Ukraine’s territory and Ukraine’s children."

"I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected?" Biden said in his address. "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?

Read more here.