Elderly Army vet and wife get new roof for free in Westland

It’s a sunny Monday morning on Taffy Street in Westland.

"Habitat for Humanity and Tittle Construction company putting a new roof on our home - it’s helping us a lot," said Mark Meyers. "It’s a goal we wouldn’t be able to achieve on our own."

Meyers, a retired Army veteran and his wife Janet are getting a new roof — free of charge, thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

"We’ve done 525 over the last several years since 2016 actually," said Lindsey Wise, Owens Corning.



"Myself, being a veteran, giving back to another veteran seems like it’s a perfect fit for us," said Greg Tittle, Tittle Brothers Construction.

The job was to rip off the old roof and install a new roof on the Meyers’ home which is about $12,000 to $13,000.

It is money that Mark and Janet Meyers simply don’t have.

Mark and Janet Meyers

"I had gotten up there, done what I could to patch it and keep the rains out, but it was getting away from us," Mark said.

"It was flooding down the wall, and we've had leaks in our utility closet and a number of other little leaks here and there," Janet said.

"This roof here a lot of bad wood, is in very bad repair, and in desperate need of a replacement," said Tittle.

"That’s the most vulnerable part of any home," Wise said. "So being able to give them a new roof will allow them to have a nice house for the rest of their lives."

"I'm very thankful for people they do this and it’s gonna be peace now, without no worries," said Mark

"I cried, I cried," Janet said. "I was just so happy because I was just so worried that we were going to lose our house, that they were going to condemn it.

"We have nowhere to go, now we have the peace of mind we’re gonna be here for a long time."



