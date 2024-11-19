Elderly woman escapes Detroit house fire

article

An elderly woman escaped her burning Detroit home early Tuesday.

The woman got to the porch of her home in the 18000 block of Hickory near 7 Mile and Gratiot, where neighbors were able to get her to safety.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but neighbors said they saw electrical wires sparking before the fire around 4:30 a.m.

"I looked across the street. It was electrical wires just jumping everywhere, and next thing I know, I just saw fire going up, billows of smoke," neighbor William White said.