Elderly woman has purse stolen by stranger who preyed on her kindness

An 87-year-old Detroit woman fells victim to a thief who she says managed to con her way from the Dollar Store right into her home and stole her purse.

"It’s just heartbreaking that someone would do this to my mom," said Renee Cobb, the victim's daughter.

Clara |Washington is a compassionate woman who can take care of herself and her sick husband - which is what she was doing Wednesday at around lunchtime, running an errand at the Dollar Tree in the Jefferson-Chalmers area.

"And when I got in the Dollar Store this lady kept getting so close to me and I kept saying, 'I wonder why she is so close to me,'" Clara said.

She says another woman was basically stalking her through the aisles, and as they left the store, the woman asked a question.

"She said 'I’m going home, could you give me a ride?' and I said yes," Clara said.

Washington lives at the gated apartment complex The Dickerson Manor just a mile away.

"I said 'Where do you want me to drop you off at?' She said, 'I’m going home with you,'" she said.

The victim says when she tried to say no, the woman took another tactic.

"'If you let me sign you up for a food box,' I said, 'I don’t need a food box.' She said 'Everybody needs some food. I’m going to sign you up so you can get a food box,'" Clara said.

Once inside her apartment, the suspect waited Washington out. and eventually left after stealing her wallet and purse.

In that purse was her ID, bank cards, Social Security card, her phone and her keys - and this family's sense of security.

"And to play on her sympathy, you know she is trustworthy and trying to help you - who does that?" her daughter said.

Washington did file a police report and FOX 2 did speak with the management of the apartment complex who would not provide video saying the 87-year-old "willingly let the person into her apartment."

However apartment complex management is making sure more damage isn't done.

"They’ve changed my mom's door locks because the lady has her keys, and they changed the main entrance to come in," Cobb said.

The family is hopeful the woman does the right thing and returns the purse but more importantly they want to warn others of this crime.

"If you have a parent or grandparent just be sure you accompany them out," Cobb said.

