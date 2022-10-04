Election Day 2022: When does Michigan vote?

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will hold the 2022 Midterm Elections. With several important races up for grabs including the Governor's office and seats in Congress, you're going to need to know when to vote.

Michigan's general election is set for Nov. 8 and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each voting day. Among the issues on the ballot this year are the races but also three important ballot initiatives.

Michigan ballot proposal preview: Term limits, elections, and abortion

But before we get to Election Day and your voice is registered, you need to know several dates. First off - when is the last day to register to vote? When can you vote absentee?

We've got the answers easily listed below for ease of access.

These are the key dates that might be handy to know for those who plan on voting online or want to do so by absentee ballot:

Catch up on all of FOX 2's Midterm coverage here.

Statewide general election dates

Last day to register to vote online: Monday, October 24

Return absentee ballot by mail to avoid potential for mailing delays: Monday, October 24

Last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail: Up to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 4

Vote early by absentee ballot at your clerk’s office: Through Monday, November 7 at 4 p.m.

Register to vote in person at your clerk’s office: Through Tuesday, November 8 at 8 p.m.

Return absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand: By 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8

Here's how to track your absentee ballot