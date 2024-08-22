Elections bureau receives complaints against Livingston County Sheriff's Office after Trump event

The Michigan Bureau of Elections is formally looking into two complaints made against the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, alleging possible misuse of public resources to support political candidates – a misdemeanor that is punishable by fines or up to 93 days in jail.

The complaints accused the sheriff's office of violating the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

At the center of the scrutiny is a Tuesday event featuring Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, who held a press conference in Howell that was closed to the public but nationally televised.

Trump was joined by local law enforcement officials, including Howell Chief Michael Dunn and Sheriff Michael Murphy at the Livingston County Sheriff's storage facility – a move that has spurred the current complaints.

"We’re going to take this country, we are going to make it safe again, and we’re going to make America great again," Trump said during his speech, framed by a backdrop of police brass and vehicles.

Murphy responded to the allegations on Thursday, telling FOX 2 by phone that no deputies were removed from their duties to participate in the event.

Additionally, Murphy stated that the arrangement for the press conference was initiated by the Trump campaign, and that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office would equally accommodate Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris if requested.

The event with Trump reportedly led to the closure of several county offices, including courts and the prosecutor's office.

The Howell press conference marks the second time in a month that a Republican event was held at a local law enforcement agency. A prior event took place at the Shelby Township Police Department, where the Republican nominee for vice president, J.D. Vance, was a key speaker.

While the Shelby Township Police has not commented on the event or the complaints in Livingston County, the Michigan Bureau of Elections has not received any complaints against their department as of Thursday evening.

Murphy said that people are free to file complaints as they deem appropriate.

The Bureau of Elections will investigate these complaints to determine whether any violations occurred. The bureau's findings will determine the course of action to be taken.