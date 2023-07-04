Elevated levels of pollutants prompt air quality alert in Southeast Michigan

High levels of ozone in the atmosphere have prompted an air quality alert in Michigan on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warned that cites and counties on the east side of Michigan will see elevated levels of the pollutant, which could make breathing for sensitive groups difficult.

The areas under the NWS's alert include Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, and St. Clair counties, as well as Port Huron, Warren, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian, and Monroe.

The alert, declared by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is the latest in a string poor air quality days to hit the state this summer.

The previous week saw air quality limits at some of their worst ever thanks to smoke from wildfires in Canada drifting south and over Michigan. The Air Quality Index which grades the pollutants in the atmosphere scored Detroit at over 200 last week - safe levels are below 50.

The air quality alert Tuesday will be in effect through Wednesday.

The advisory comes with a recommendation that people and businesses avoid activities that lead to ozone formation, like refueling vehicles, using gas-powered lawn equipment, and charcoal lighter fluid.

With fireworks displays and barbeque cookouts going on Tuesday, it may create more hazards for those with asthma or other respiratory issues.