Elk Brewing's Grand Rapids taproom closing months after Comstock Park location closed

Elk Brewing announced Monday that its Grand Rapids location will soon close for good.

The announcement comes just a few months after the Comstock Park taproom closed.

"Our Herd could not have been more blessed to be a part of such a wonderful city, our patrons mean the world to us and we are devastated that under the circumstances we will no longer be able to serve our community delicious brew," the business said in a social media post.

The taproom will close May 15. A party will be held May 14 to celebrate what the business calls the "Extinction of ELK."

The Wealthy Street location remained open after the Comstock Park taproom permanently closed in January.

"We do apologize that we were unable to keep our doors open during these unprecedented times and for your enjoyment but we have been so fortunate for the time we have had with our amazing bartenders, friends and loyal customers," the social media post announcing the Grand Rapids closure reads.