Elk Brewing announces closure of Comstock Park taproom; beer specials available during last week

article

Elk Brewing Co. announced that its Comstock Park taproom is permanently closing after this week.

The taproom opened in 2016. Sunday, it will close forever.

Related: Exferimentation Brewing closes after more than 5 years in Pontiac

The Comstock Park taproom is Elk's second location. Its Grand Rapids brewpub will remain open, and distribution will continue.

"This was a very hard decision, and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your support over the years," the brewery said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

More News: Winter Beer Fest returns to Comstock Park – get tickets here

This week, Elk said it will be extending Mug Club pricing to loyal Mug Clubbers at the Comstock Park taproom. Also, full pours will be $1 off for all people. Growlers will be $2 off and howlers will be $1 off.

The Grand Rapids location is at 700 Wealthy St. SE. This brewpub is 21 and up, and features games, food, and a patio.