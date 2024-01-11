Emagine Theatres cancels Lions playoff game showing after NFL shuts it down

article

There will be no "Support the Roar" event at Emagine Theatres for the Lions playoff game this Sunday evening.

The Lions-Rams wildcard game was to be shown at eight different locations for free with special giveaways and food and drink specials. Instead, it appears the NFL threw a penalty flag on the affair.

The theater chain said that the decision came at the NFL's request.

"At the request of the NFL, Emagine is prohibited from hosting its planned viewing party at our locations," it said in a statement on social media. "We apologize to our guests."

Plans had been set for Emagine-owned locations in Canton, Farmington Hills, Novi, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline and Woodhaven.

The Lions host the Rams in the first home playoff game in more than 30 years on Sunday night.