Emergency kits available at Brownstown Township fire station for flood victims

Brownstown Township residents dealing with flooding after this week's storms can get free emergency kits Friday.

These kits will include bleach, scrub brushes, towels, mops, and disinfectant.

Storms led to damage and flooding across Southeast Michigan. Freeways and intersections flooded, while some people are finding their basements flooded.

In addition to flooding, the storms caused widespread damage.

Amy Thompson, a resident on Newman Drive, had a tree fall on her home.

"It was crazy. I've never seen or heard wind like that in my life," she said.

Thompson said she heard numerous booms as trees came down around her neighborhood. No one was hurt.

Get the emergency kits at Brownstown Fire Station No. 3 at 20385 Gibraltar Rd. beginning at 8 a.m.