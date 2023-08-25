Expand / Collapse search

Emergency kits available at Brownstown Township fire station for flood victims

Amber Ainsworth
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

Trees toppled by storms in Brownstown Township

Thunderstorms brought down numerous trees in Brownstown Township. One resident said everyone is OK after a tree fell on her home.

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Brownstown Township residents dealing with flooding after this week's storms can get free emergency kits Friday.

These kits will include bleach, scrub brushes, towels, mops, and disinfectant.

Storms led to damage and flooding across Southeast Michigan. Freeways and intersections flooded, while some people are finding their basements flooded.

In addition to flooding, the storms caused widespread damage.

Amy Thompson, a resident on Newman Drive, had a tree fall on her home. 

"It was crazy. I've never seen or heard wind like that in my life," she said.

Thompson said she heard numerous booms as trees came down around her neighborhood. No one was hurt.

Get the emergency kits at Brownstown Fire Station No. 3 at 20385 Gibraltar Rd. beginning at 8 a.m. 