Southeast Michigan storm damage widespread after strong winds, heavy rain

By , and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thunderstorms that moved through Southeast Michigan overnight into Friday left widespread damage.

Tree branches were knocked down, freeways are flooded, and a mobile home was even flipped over on top of a vehicle during the storms. 

That mobile home damage happened at Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community, an area hit heavily by wind damage. Monroe County was under a Tornado Warning as the storms moved in.

VIEW: DTE power outage numbers

While it is still too dark to see the full extent of the damage, tree branches can be strewn around the community.

In Brownstown Township, numerous trees fell on Newman Drive.

"It was crazy. I've never seen or heard wind like that in my life," Amy Thompson said. "And then it was boom and the tree came down on the house."

Thompson said everyone was safe, including her dogs and chickens.

This damage comes after thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday led to flooding in Wayne County. After those rains, vehicles were abandoned on roads and flights were grounded at Detroit Metro Airport for hours because accessing the airport was impossible due to flooding.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans plans to speak about plans for emergency aid Friday morning.

However, there is some good news - no storms are in the forecast for Friday.

