Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn

article

Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday.

The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday.

The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to make repairs.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash, including two with serious injuries.

Dearborn police are now investigating the incident.

It's unclear when the repairs will be completed.

Dearborn police asked drivers to seek an alternative route.