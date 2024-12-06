The Emory in Ferndale announces it will close at end of 2024

The Emory, a Ferndale eatery located downtown on Woodward Avenue says it is closing at the end of the year.

The local restaurant has been open since 2007 and operates near Woodward Avenue Brewers and music venue The Loving Touch. It announced on Facebook on Friday that it would be winding down business by the end of the year.

They plan to be open each weekend in December before shutting down.

"We’ve loved seeing the city grow, and seeing our staff evolve and move on to do amazing things," the post read on social media. "We’ve seen our guests’ first dates, new years’ kisses, farewells, and many other moments that we’re honored to have shared."

According to their website, the restaurant has operated in conjunction with other businesses nearby as "pioneers" of sustainability in the community.