Employee pleads guilty in stealing $2M from General RV Center through check scheme

The Brief A New Boston woman ped guilty to stealing more than $2 million through a check scheme, according to AG Nessel. Authorities say she wrote checks to a person and then stole their identity to cash those checks. She is expected to be sentenced on March 20.



A woman from New Boston pleaded guilty to stealing millions from her job, General RV Center, by writing checks for identities that she stole.

Big picture view:

Fifty-six-year-old Susan O’Hara pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more and one count of Forgery, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday.

O’Hara of New Boston worked at General RV Center in Wixom. During that time, she was alleged to have accessed the company's system to issue checks on a person whose identity she stole. She would then cash these checks and take the money.

She was accused of stealing more than $2 million.

"Businesses in our state rely upon their employees to not exploit their positions of trust and access to customer information for their own fraudulent enrichment," said Nessel. "I appreciate the investigative efforts of the Wixom Police Department, and the collaboration between my office and theirs that lead to accountability in this significant theft."

What's next:

O’Hara is expected to be sentenced on March 20.