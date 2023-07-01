EMS rig involved in crash on 8 Mile while transporting patient

An EMS rig was involved in a crash while transporting a patient on 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Twp.

Police say a Superior ambulance was transporting a trauma patient with lights and sirens activated on 8 Mile Road near Wyoming.

As the ambulance driver entered the intersection, they failed to yield the right of way to a red BMW sedan traveling northbound on Wyoming under a green signal, police said. The ambulance then T-boned the passenger side of the sedan.

Following the collision, the ambulance overturned and slid, resting on its driver’s side. The driver of the red BMW sustained minor internal injuries following the crash. The ambulance was occupied by two paramedics, an EMS student, and a trauma patient.

The two EMTs were uninjured, and the EMS student sustained minor internal injuries. The trauma patient, which had a pre-existing head injury, was entrapped and actively bleeding from the prior injury, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.