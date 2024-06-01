EMS team from Allen Park delivers second baby in under a month

article

William and Chelsea Will, a husband and wife EMS team from Allen Park are two-for-two in recent weeks when it comes to delivering babies.

In the last several weeks, the pair have assisted on two deliveries, both boys, while on the job in Detroit.

Working a rig for Rapid Response EMS, the June 1 delivery was the second in Chelsea's career, while it was the eighth for William.

"Mom and baby are at Beaumont Dearborn doing good," Chelsea told Fox2 shortly after the birth.

In June, the couple arrived just seconds after a father helped to deliver his own son, and assisted with that as well.