EMU, professors reach deal after strike and return to class Monday

After less than a week of striking against the school, Eastern Michigan University and protesting faculty have reached a tentative agreement on contract negotiations between the two parties.

Both sides reached a consensus after a "marathon bargaining session" over the weekend, which kicked off after three days of protesting professors that walked off the job after agreeing to strike last Tuesday.

As a result of the agreement, faculty will be back in the classroom Monday, prepared for a full schedule of classes.

"We’re pleased to report a tentative agreement with the faculty union on a new contract, following marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams this weekend that went late into the evening on Saturday and tonight," a post from the university said last night.

"Faculty are returning to the classroom and a full schedule of classes will take place tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. Details about the agreement will be provided in future updates."

Faculty walked off the job Sept. 7 after the representative body for the professors said they had not been offered enough health care benefits.

The EMU-American Association of University Professors authorized the strike during a vote on Sept. 6. Students missed about three days of class over the issue. The school tried to sue the faculty and force them to return to class, but a Washtenaw County judge denied their motion.

Students at Eastern Michigan should monitor their emich.edu email for further updates.