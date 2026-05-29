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The Brief A 13-year-old boy is missing, and Warren police are asking the public for help finding him. Kh'Mari Kyree Bridges was last seen in the 12 Mile and Hoover area. He has autism and is unable to find his way home.



A 13-year-old Warren boy is missing, police say, and are asking for anyone who has seen him to call911.

Kh'Mari Kyree Bridges was last seen in the area of 12 Mile and Hoover, according to an endangered missing flyer from the state.

Bridges has autism and is unable to find his way home, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, with a blue and yellow backpack.

If anyone has seen Bridges, they're asked to call 911 or Warren police at 586-574-4700.