Endangered missing advisory issued for Warren 13-year-old
article
(FOX 2) - A 13-year-old Warren boy is missing, police say, and are asking for anyone who has seen him to call911.
Kh'Mari Kyree Bridges was last seen in the area of 12 Mile and Hoover, according to an endangered missing flyer from the state.
Bridges has autism and is unable to find his way home, police said.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, with a blue and yellow backpack.
If anyone has seen Bridges, they're asked to call 911 or Warren police at 586-574-4700.
The Source: Warren police were cited for this story.