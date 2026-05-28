Livonia police probe fatal stabbing on Thursday

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The Brief Livonia police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the area of Plymouth and Middlebelt. A man died following an attack on Middlebelt between West Chicago and Elmira Street. There is no suspect information.



Livonia police are investigating a fatal stabbing after someone spotted a victim on the side of the road coughing up blood.

The victim later died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide with multiple scenes being probed by police.

There is no suspect information as of early Thursday evening.

The victim is a male. Police were seen laying evidence markers around the area of Middlebelt and Plymouth. They have asked the public to avoid the area between West Chicago and Elmira Street.