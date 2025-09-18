Enough fentanyl to kill 7 million people seized during Metro Detroit raids, DEA says

The Brief Authorities executed eight search warrants Thursday around Metro Detroit as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Around 14 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $200,000 in cash were seized. The Drug Enforcement Agency says the fentanyl amount is powerful enough to kill up to 7 million people.



Eight raids around Metro Detroit on Thursday morning netted thousands of doses of fentanyl that could kill millions, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

According to Andy Lawton, the acting special agent with the Detroit DEA office, the raids were part of a larger investigation that included a previous large drug seizure.

The backstory:

Lawton said DEA agents and local law enforcement executed the search warrants early Thursday. He did not specify the locations of the raids, but a DEA official previously said that some of the searches took place around Detroit, including one in the area of McNichols and Livernois, and an apartment near the Detroit River. At least one raid was also conducted in Redford.

During those searches, Lawton said authorities seized around 14 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $200,000 in cash.

"That’s literally tens of thousands of dosage units," Lawton said. "With the dosage units, that could be an excess of millions of overdose deaths that were saved today from that."

According to the DEA, 14 kilos of fentanyl has the potential to kill 7 million people.

Lawton went on to discuss how people selling these drugs do not care about the people buying it, and don't care if they kill people in the process.

"They’re in it for the money, and unfortunately, as a result of that, people die," Lawton said.

Four people were taken into custody in connection to the raids, and more arrests are expected.

Dig deeper:

Thursday's raids come on the heels of a previous bust that netted fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. According to Lawton, that related bust happened when authorities pulled over a semi-truck carrying the drugs.

"Prior to this, we also had a significant seizure involving 48 kilos of methamphetamine, an additional 5 kilos of fentanyl, and an additional 47 kilograms of cocaine," he said.

Lawton said the fentanyl is making its way to Michigan from Mexico.